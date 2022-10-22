Ujjain: Collector celebrates Diwali with special kids

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh along with his wife celebrated the Diwali festival with the special children during a programme arranged by ‘Manovial Special School’ at Jawahar Nagar on Friday. He lit the earthen lamp and distributed sweets and crackers to the children. Managing committee members and staff were present.

Daulatganj wholesale market to remain closed for three days

The general meeting of the Daulatganj Wholesale Grocery Merchant Association, the biggest business organisation of Ujjain, was organised under the chairmanship of Ajay Rohra. It was decided in the general meeting that the wholesale grocery market would be completely closed on October 25, 26 and 27 after Diwali. There will be a senior traders’ award ceremony on October 28 at 10 am. After this, there will be deals of Mahurat in the grocery market.

Talents of Kshatriya Samaj feted

Dewas zila panchayat vice president Raghuveer Singh Baghel, the guest of the 28th Dussehra meeting ceremony of Rajput society under the aegis of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha in Premchhaya campus, said that talents are the mirror of society, their morale increases further with respect to talents. National general secretary Anil Singh Chandel said that the organisation will cooperate to advance the talents of the society. In this 125 people related to education and sports including Nandini Rathod, Nandani Bhadoria, Sujal Rajput, Rudrakshi Dixit, Smriti Rathod, Devyani Gaur, Sakshi Sisodia, Avni Dixit, Anushka Dodiya, Bhumi Parihar, Vidhi Bhadoria, Riddhika Bhadoria, Palak Panwar, Megha Panwar, Mansi Solanki, Chetna Panwar, Aishwarya Thakur, Shreya Parihar, Suhani Rajput, Ritu Panwar, Monika Chauhan, Maya Deora, Aditi Parihar, Ishika Panwar, Neha Sisodia, Mehak Panwar, Raveena Bhadoria, Kritika Gaur and Harshita Tomar were conferred with Kshatriya Rajput Gaurav Award, 2022.

The programme was conducted by Hardyal Singh. Welcome address was given by Drupad Singh Panwar. Guests were introduced by Rajendra Singh Rathod. The vote of thanks was given by Darshan Thakur.

AGM takes various issues for discussion

The annual general meeting (AGM) of District Private Warehouse Owners Association was held under the chairmanship of President D P Bhaiji and chief hospitality of patron Jagdish Chandra Ladda and in special hospitality of vice-president Pankaj Jain. Initially, the guests lit the lamp by garlanding the picture of Lord Ganesha. The treasurer Badrilal read the welcome address and the income-expenditure sheet of the organisation for the year 2021-2022. In the problems of warehouses, first of all, the members prepared a memorandum on the main problems like eliminating one-and-a-half kg gain, cylo company protest and simplification of procurement plan of wheat under JVS scheme and regularising monthly rent of stock kept in warehouses were acknowledged. It was decided to demand the removal of the above problem of warehouses from the senior officers and the Chief Minister of the State.

Commission head assures to look into begging problem

Psychological counsellor Shraddha Sharma met Dravid More, Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Child Protection Commission. In the religious city of Ujjain, children are engaged in begging, especially in temples like Mahakal, Harsiddhi, Chamunda Mata, Mangalnath and Ram Ghat, directly and indirectly (by applying Chandan tilak, by tying Moli and Kalava). They should be given rehabilitation. She was assured by More that appropriate action will be taken to solve the problem within the time limit.