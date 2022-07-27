e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: CM to attend mayor’s oath ceremony

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 01:23 AM IST
A delegation of Ujjain’s BJP functionaries met the CM at Bhopal on Tuesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The local peoples’ representatives met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his bungalow at Bhopal on Tuesday.

BJP president Vivek Joshi said the newly-elected mayor of Ujjain Mukesh Tatwal took the blessings of CM and expressed gratitude for his cooperation and support in the elections. He also invited the CM for his oath ceremony on which the former gave consent.

State BJP president Vishnudutt Sharma, organising general secretary Hitanand Sharma, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, Jagdish Agrawal, Anil Jain Kaluhera, Sanjay Agrawal, Vishal Rajoria, Satyanarayan Khoiwal, Manoj Malviya and Om Prakash Mohane were also present.

