Ujjain: CM reviews Mahakal Corridor dedication ceremony

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the arrangement being done for the inauguration of Mahakaleshwar Corridor via video conferencing (VC) from Bhopal on Tuesday. It has been proposed that the Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11. The CM said that an atmosphere of enthusiasm and happiness should be created in the city regarding the newly-constructed corridor before the inauguration programme. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, collector Asheesh Singh, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Anshul Gupta and Smart City CEO Ashish Pathak were present in the NIC room.

CM sought suggestions to provide a grand view of the inauguration programme. Yadav said that six days before October 11, efforts would be made to create an atmosphere of devotion and celebration of Lord Shiva in the entire city. The CM said that religious rituals and events should be organised in the city before the inauguration. Rudrabhishek will be performed a day before the programme and a suitable name should be suggested for Mahakaleshwar Corridor.

CM said that many popular artists of the country would perform in the inauguration programme along with the local artist of Malwa. To create curiosity among the public before the inauguration, different activities will be organised in the city from time to time. On the day of inauguration of the corridor, worship of Shiv should be done in all the Shivalayas.†

The programme should be publicised on a large scale through social media. Invitation letters for the inauguration programme should be sent in each and every house. Prabhatpheri should be carried out by bhajan mandalis. Hoardings should be installed at various places in the city.

CM said that grandeur should be given to the inauguration programme that would be broadcast in every city and village of the state. For this the nodal department will be DUDA. Along with this, Ujjain Municipal Cooperation should also help in the programme, he added.

