Ujjain: Class 8 student dies after drinking insecticide

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old student of a private school, who allegedly drank insecticide on Thursday, resulted in her death on Sunday. Police are yet to ascertain if it was an accident or suicide.

According to the information, the deceased has been identified as Shivani Verma, daughter of Shankarlal Verma a resident of Banra village, Ghattiya. She was a student of 8th standard in Aashram High School located in Malikhedi on Agar road. On Thursday, she had gulped the insecticide in her classroom. Flabbergasted at the incident, teachers rushed her to a charitable hospital located at Budhwariya where she died while undergoing treatment after two days of battle. The body was handed over to the kin on Sunday morning after conducting an autopsy. It is to be noted that Shankar Lal Verma, a farmer by profession had two children; elder son Jitendra and younger daughter Shivani (who is now no more). The family is in a state of shock due to the unexpected death.

In remembrance of his younger sister, Jitendra posted a status on a social media site “Miss you sister”.

On being informed, Ghatiya Police TI Vikram Singh Chouhan reached the hospital and expressed his condolences. He said that the exact reason behind the move could be ascertained only after investigation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:30 AM IST