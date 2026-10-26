Ujjain Civic Officer Faces Action Over Thailand Trip Without Permission, VIDEO Of Him Trying Crocodile Meat Goes Viral |

Ujjain Officer Viral Video: A video of Ujjain Municipal Corporation building officer Rajkumar Rathore allegedly trying crocodile meat with his wife during a trip to Thailand went viral on social media on Monday. The video caught the civic body's attention as the officer had reportedly travelled abroad without obtaining mandatory permission.

The video carried a caption in English that read, "Trying crocodile for the first time in Thailand."

Rathore is currently posted as the building officer for Zones 1, 2 and 3 of Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

According to the civic body, Rathore had not obtained permission from the authorities before travelling abroad. He may now face departmental action for violating the rules.

Watch the video here:

The video showed the couple exploring street food in Thailand. They could be seen touching crocodile skulls kept for decoration and trying the meat outside a shop.

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Took Leave But No Permission For Foreign Trip

Rathore had reportedly taken leave from Oct 19 to 23. However, he had not obtained the required permission to travel abroad.

As per the rules, government employees must seek approval from the competent authority before visiting another country.

Officials said departmental action could be taken against Rathore if a violation of the rules is established.

Possible penalties under departmental rules include formal censure, withholding of salary increments or stopping promotions.