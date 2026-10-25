MP’s Ujjain Forest Guard Aspirant Caught Taking Motorcycle Ride During 25-Km Walking Test, Disqualified After Video Evidence | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A motorcycle ride meant to ease a gruelling 25-km walking test cost a forest guard aspirant his candidature after officials caught him attempting to beat the recruitment rules in Ujjain on Saturday.

The incident occurred during Forest Guard Recruitment 2026, when candidates were required to complete a 25-km walk within four hours. The test began at Navlakhi Beed Recreation Park and proceeded towards the Panchkoshi route.

Instead of completing the distance on foot, Ravindra Sharma, candidate number 282, accepted a lift from a passing motorcyclist. Apparently hoping to escape detection, he covered his face with a cloth while riding towards the finish line.

However, his shortcut did not go unnoticed. A forest department team following the candidates spotted Sharma on the motorcycle, recorded a video and forwarded it to district forest officer (DFO) Anurag Tiwari.

Officials investigated the incident using his chest number and established that the motorcycle passenger was Sharma. The selection committee subsequently disqualified him for violating recruitment rules.

DFO Tiwari said action followed shortly after officials received information about the motorcycle lift. The motorcyclist was also apprehended, his vehicle registration number recorded and the rider questioned to establish his role in helping the candidate.

Confronted with the evidence, Sharma apologised and later claimed he had been unwell.

However, an ambulance was accompanying the candidates throughout the walking test to provide medical assistance in case of health problems. Despite this facility, Sharma had chosen a motorcycle ride instead of seeking medical help.

The forest department removed him from the new recruitment batch, ending his chances in the selection process.