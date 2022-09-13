Ujjain: City’s artist Akshay Raikwar crowned Comedy King in grand finale

Guests present Comedy King Award to local artist Akshay Raikwar. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Grand Finale of Kaun Banega Comedy King was organised at Pt. Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul Hall of Kalidas Academy. Under the supervision and direction of Event Associates, comedians from different cities, including Ujjain, Ratlam, Barnagar, Ahmedabad, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Indore, Shajapur and Tarana, made the audience burst out in laughter. Hirendra Trivedi, the king of stand-up comedy, enthralled the audience. City’s Akshay Raikwar was declared Comedy King.

District Legal Service Authority secretary Arvind Jain, Dr Satinder Kaur Saluja, Adesh Jain Judge, LIC-1 branch manager Manoj Kumar Soni, social worker Santosh Salecha, Abhay Sethia, Pushpa Lodha were present as guests. Mumbai industrialist Anand Parmar congratulated the contestants. Anil Jain Kaluhera was the patron of the programme. Aishwarya Surana conducted the inaugural session. The welcome address was given by Anju Surana. A lucky draw was also organised for spectators. Special presentations were made to keep the audience engaged from the start till the end.

Sony TV, SAB TV Fame and the winner of Entertainment ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Hirendra Trivedi made a special appearance. He has mimicked out more than 99 film actors and politicians including Narendra Modi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Salman Khan, Nana Patekar and Sanjay Dutt.