Ujjain: City players bag 34 gold in South Asian Lathi Championship

City players being welcomed on their arrival at the railway station in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the South Asian Lathi Championship-2022 held in Kathmandu, Nepal, the players of Ujjain brought laurels to the country by winning 34 gold medals. In this event, India hoisted its flag in single Lathi, dual Lathi, boxing, Lathi fight. India secured first place among 4 competing nations.

Arvind Joshi, deputy director of South Asian Lathi Championship 2022, organiser Kathmandu Nepal and international referee Rajni Narwaria said that Ujjain players made the country proud by winning 34 gold, 18 silver and 6 bronze medals in this championship. In the India team, selected players from Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior, Betul of Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Marathwada, Delhi and Haryana participated. Apart from India, teams from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal also participated in this competition. India stood first, Bangladesh second and Nepal third in the competition.

19 players from Ujjain excelled in the competition, including Priyanshi Narwaria with 4 gold, Siya More with 3 gold, Chavi Dixit with 3 gold and1 silver, Samridhi Chitoda with 2 gold and 1 silver, Madhuri Vyas with 2 gold, Janvi Parmar with 2 gold and 2 silver, Rishika Raikwar with 2 gold and 2 silver, Thrisha Sharma with 2 gold and 1 silver, Samridhi Rathore with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze, Ayushi Roy with 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze, Sapna Shobhakar with 1 gold and 2 bronze, Manorama Dixit aged 65 years with 1 gold, Lohit Kadam with 1 gold and 2 silver, Devansh Dixit with 1 gold and 1 silver, Raj Roy with 2 gold and 1 silver, Tushar Parmar with 1 gold and 3 silver, Vishal Solanki with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze, Anjaneya Chavan with 1 gold and 1 bronze and Aman Kumawati with 1 gold.

By participating in the South Asian Championship Kathmandu Nepal and making the state proud, Devendra Pratap Singh Ramu Bhaia president of the Traditional Lathi Sports Association, MP, working president Jayendra Sharma, senior vice-president Arvind Joshi, Sharad Mandloi, Bhishma Sharma, general secretary Rahul Dubey and treasurer Udit Dixit extended congratulations to the players.