e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: City lads Amish, Shally make it to JEE mains

The results were announced by the National Testing Agency on Monday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 01:25 AM IST
article-image
Amish (L), Shally (R) | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two city lads have scored an impressive 99 percentile and above in the second session of the JEE mains-2022 examination.

The results were announced by the National Testing Agency on Monday. This was the last of the two joint entrance exams for Engineering scheduled to be held this year.

The students who brought laurels include Amish Sethi with 99.92 per cent and Shally Jaju with 99.46 per cent marks. They attributed their entry into the elite list of top percentiles in JEE to their efforts in understanding the concepts and their strict adherence to their learning schedule.

Read Also
Ujjain: Students reluctant to return to Ukraine, want government to allow them to study online
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreUjjain: City lads Amish, Shally make it to JEE mains

RECENT STORIES

Five things you can do as an international student in Sheffield, UK

Five things you can do as an international student in Sheffield, UK

JEE Mains Results 2022: Toppers from states across India define their paths to success

JEE Mains Results 2022: Toppers from states across India define their paths to success

Mumbai: Man claiming to be fixer held for taking money from Salim Fruit

Mumbai: Man claiming to be fixer held for taking money from Salim Fruit

Panvel tehsil starts sales centre for national flags at nominal price

Panvel tehsil starts sales centre for national flags at nominal price

Mumbai: Modak Sagar overflows for second time

Mumbai: Modak Sagar overflows for second time