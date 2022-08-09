Ujjain: City lads Amish, Shally make it to JEE mains

Amish (L), Shally (R) | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two city lads have scored an impressive 99 percentile and above in the second session of the JEE mains-2022 examination.

The results were announced by the National Testing Agency on Monday. This was the last of the two joint entrance exams for Engineering scheduled to be held this year.

The students who brought laurels include Amish Sethi with 99.92 per cent and Shally Jaju with 99.46 per cent marks. They attributed their entry into the elite list of top percentiles in JEE to their efforts in understanding the concepts and their strict adherence to their learning schedule.