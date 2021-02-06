Ujjain: City gets ODF++ tag; UMC slaps Rs 50K fine on RD Gardi Hospital

Ujjain: Inching towards earning a good ranking in Cleanliness Survey 2021, the city received ODF ++ tag on Saturday, once again. Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal congratulated entire sanitation team of UMC and locals for the feat. Singhal said even during Covid outbreak the sanitation workers and locals did well to keep the city clean. He evoked the locals and sanitation staff to do their best to help the city in achieving a good rank in Cleanliness Survey. He said Cleanliness Survey will start from February 15. He appealed locals to respond properly to questions posed by the survey team.

Municipal Corporation started installation of new LED light units across the city replacing old lighting system. As per UMC 24557 units of LED lights are proposed to be installed and installation is being carried out under Smart City project in association with Essel Group of companies. Till Saturday 16500 units of LED lights were installed.

UMC slaps Rs 50K on RD Gardi Hospital

Ujjain Municipal Corporation on Saturday imposed a penalty of Rs 50000 on RD Gardi Hospital for dumping a trolley full of bio waste in open near MR 5 Road. Municipal commissioner once again appealed the locals to segregate wet and dry garbage before handing it over to collection vehicle and instructed officials to penalise litterbugs.