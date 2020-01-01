Ujjain plunges to 34th rank in Cleanliness Survey

Ujjain: Union Urban Development Ministry declared the results of Cleanliness Survey for two quarters in which the city plunged to 34th place as compared to its previous rating in which it was ranked at 4th place. The city will have to wait for final ratings of the survey for any change in the present rating. According to officials the ministry followed a quarterly rating system in which the city remained at 34th place in the cities having population of up to 10 lakh. The civic body officials said that some positive improvement in rating may take place as final results are yet to be declared by the ministry.

Corporator Trivedi alleges corruption for poor performance: Reacting to the poor performance of the city in cleanliness survey Congress corporator Maya Trivedi alleged that civic body officials and garbage collection companies were involved in corruption resulting in the city losing its previous ranking and plunging to 34th place in rating of cleanliness survey 2020.

Trivedi alleged that municipal officials made cleanliness drive a source of income for them. Trivedi also condemned previous municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal for poor performance of the city. Trivedi also referred to the comment made by cleanliness brand ambassador on his arrival in the city, in which he said that, the city did not even deserve the 52nd rank in cleanliness survey according to the then performance of the city. Trivedi has also said that city dwellers are aware but corruption is still going on in the civic body and many officials are involved in it.