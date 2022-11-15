Ujjain: Citizen Perception Survey underway

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Citizen Perception Survey is based on citizen’s feedback and their perception towards their city. The survey was launched on November 10 which would help government to prepare Ease of Living Index. It consists of a number of questions based on citizen’s feedback like what is the condition of health and education in your city, how fast local bodies solve your problems, what is the status of cleanliness in your city, what is the quality of air, what are the employment opportunities for local residents, is public transportation available for citizens etc.

The incentive will be given to top ranking cities by Central government. Ujjain Smart City executive director Roshan Kumar Singh has appealed to everyone to take part in this survey as more number of participants for this survey, it would be more better for the city and its ranking. They can take part in this survey through https://eol2022.org/CitizenFeedback , UMC Seva App311 and through QR code which is available on Ujjain Smart City Fb, Instagram and Twitter page. The referral code to be used in this survey is 802230.