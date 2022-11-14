Ujjain: 40 child scientists present projects in district-level NCSC

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The district-level programme of National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) of Ujjain district was held at Government Excellent Higher Secondary School Ujjain. The programme was inaugurated by district science officer Dr Yogendra Kumar Kothari, senior lecturer Brijesh Sharma and judges by worshipping Goddess Saraswati. Forty child scientists from different schools participated in the event. This year’s main theme was, “Understanding the ecosystem for health and well-being”.

Under its themes and sub-themes, child scientists presented their projects on waste dumping management, methods of biological control of mosquitoes, effects of millet on health, importance of fasting in different cultures and religions, innovative techniques to diagnose air pollution, innovative techniques to maintain soil health in the ecosystem, etc.

Jury members of the programme were Dr Manisha Rathore of Government HSS Daulatganj, Santosh Kumar Jangle of Government HSS Bamora and Jyoti Sharma of Government HSS Satram Sindhi Colony Hamukhedi Ujjain. Five projects were selected for the state-level competition. In senior category models of Lavesh Bodana of School of Excellence Madhav Nagar, Ujjain, Riya Rathore of CM Rise Government HSS Jall Seva Niketan, Ujjain, Rimjhim Suryavanshi of Government HSS Vijayaraje School Ujjain and in junior group models of Sweni Solanki of St Thomas School, Ujjain and Khushali Kapade of the same institution were selected.

District coordinator Rajesh Rathore told that the state-level programme will be organised in Chhatarpur and the national programme in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. DEO Ananad Sharma, ADPC Girish Tiwari and Sanjay Trivedi, principal, Excellence School extended their best wishes to all the winning students. The programme was conducted by student Deepal Sethiya.