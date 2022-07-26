Ujjain: Chants of 'Jaishri Mahakal', 'Har-Har Mahadev' reverberate the air

Priests worship Lord Mahakalís replica at Ram Ghat on the occasion of second Shravan month procession in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The second traditional sawari (procession) of Lord Mahakal in Shravan month was taken out with full splendour from Shri Mahakaleshwar temple on Monday evening. The chants of Jai Shri Mahakal and Har-Har Mahadev reverberated as soon as Baba Mahakalís palanquin reached among the devotees standing in line for hours to get a glimpse of the Lord. Devotees welcomed Avantikanath enroute the procession by showering flowers.

Shravan month has a different joy in the city of Baba Mahakal. On Monday, there was an influx of devotion on the streets. Lord Mahakal was worshipped in the form of Chandramouleshwar in the Sabha Mandapam of Shri Mahakaleshwar temple at 4 pm. Later, when Babaís replica reached at the main gate of the temple in a silver palanquin decorated with flowers, the armed police gave a salute. A contingent of cavalry, police band, armed forces and city soldiers was marching in front of the procession. The palanquin reached Ramghat via Gudri Chauraha, Bakshi Bazaar, Kaharwadi and Ramanuj Kot, where Baba Mahakal's replica was anointed with the water of Kshipra and from east and west banks of the river.

The sawari reached the temple again via Ramanuj Kot, Kartik Chowk, Danigate, Dhaba Road, Gopal Mandir and Patni Bazaar. Due to the corona pandemic, the procession was being taken out through a changed route for the last two years, but this year Baba Mahakal is giving darshan to the devotees on the traditional route.

Cabinet ministers Jagdish Deora and Mohan Yadav, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar also joined the procession along with hundreds of social workers and political party functionaries. Police force was deployed for crowd management during the procession. Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla were themselves taking stock of the arrangements. The third sawari of Baba Mahakal will be taken out on August 1.

UMA BHARTI PAYS VISIT

Former state chief minister and former Union minister Uma Bharti also reached Shri Mahakaleshwar temple at around 3 pm to have darshan of the presiding deity. She went straight to the sanctum-sanctorum and had darshan. She stayed in the temple for about half an hour. Talking to the media outside the temple, she said that the arrangements of police and administration are very good. May Lord Mahakal bless everyone besides her.