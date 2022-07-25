e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Finish paddy sowing, agriculture department tells farmers

Waterlogging in farms was reported from several places following heavy rain in the district.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The agriculture department on Saturday advised farmers to complete paddy sowing following adequate rainfall in the district.

Waterlogging in farms was reported from several places following heavy rain in the district. As a result, farmers have been asked farmers to drain out excess water. The department also asked to spray fertilisers on soybean crops that are 15 to 20 days old.

The agriculture department has asked farmers to use Profenophos 50 EC spray if there is infestation of beetles or semiloopers in crops. The agriculture department advised farmers to consult senior officers from the block for the treatment of insects.

