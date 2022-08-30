Ujjain: Ceiling plaster falls in Daulatganj School classroom

Plaster of class room ceiling fell inside the Government School, Daulatganj in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The plaster of the classroom ceiling in the Government Daulatganj Higher Secondary School collapsed on Monday. The children were in the ground for prayers, otherwise the incident could have been serious. The building is in a dilapidated condition and current flows through its walls.

The plaster of the roof of class eight collapsed. However, when the roof caved in, prayer was going on in the school and children were not present in the class.

Assistant teacher Sadhna Ojha said that the entire building has become dilapidated due to accumulation of water in the roofs of the class. Current spreads in the electric board in many rooms, about which the head teacher informed the principal.

The information was given on August 5, but no decision has yet been taken regarding the repair of rooms at the departmental level. The new building of the school was completed in 2007 and in just 15 years the building has become dilapidated.