Ujjain: Accident victim gets help after an hour

Raghunath Kalyani, a resident of Mhow, was coming to Ujjain to pick up his children. His bike was hit by a truck near Tapobhumi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 01:27 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding bike hit a pillion rider coming from Indore to Ujjain on Indore Road. After the accident near Tapobhumi, the injured lay on the road for an hour but neither dial-100 nor 108 reached him. When a passer-by took the injured to the hospital for treatment there was also no one ready to do the same. Raghunath Kalyani, a resident of Mhow, was coming to Ujjain to pick up his children. His bike was hit by a truck near Tapobhumi.

He sustained serious injuries and someone informed dial-100 and 108. When no one reached the spot for an hour, passer-by Sheikh Abdul Qazi took the injured to the hospital by putting him in an auto rickshaw. But even there no one was ready to touch the accident victim. On shouting, health workers brought a stretcher and took Raghunath away.

article-image

