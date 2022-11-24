Ujjain: Building staff to be punished for illegal construction

A meeting of the MiC in progress in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-elected corporators of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) will get a fund of Rs16 lakh each for carrying out development works in their wards. Likewise, building officers and building inspectors will be punished if any illegal construction is found being done. These decisions were taken during the meeting of the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) held on Wednesday evening under the chairmanship of mayor Mukesh Tatwal. In the meeting, a decision was taken after discussion on additional proposals including 23 proposals of the case list and corporator’s fund of Rs 16 lakh each was approved. Along with stopping the illegal building and colony construction which are taking place in the Simhasth Fair area, if new illegal constructions take place during the tenure of the current building officers and building inspectors, they will be punished under section 292 (H) of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1956.

In the meeting, decisions were taken to give the shop/warehouse/office of the shopping complex to be constructed on UMC-owned land in front of Guru Nanak Market located in ward no 44, the shop/office of the shopping complex to be constructed on UMC-owned land on Mahakal Marg under ward no 28, the shop/office of the shopping complex to be constructed on UMC-owned land on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg under ward no 19, go-downs and shops to be constructed on UMC land at Ramprasad Bhargava Marg, street number 4, ward 20 on lease rent. Sanction was granted to purchase 30 units of CNG road sweeping vehicles under the National Safai Karamchari Finance and Development Corporation’s Swachhata Udyami Yojana towards cleanliness.

Under the AHP component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, disposal of vacant land for construction site staging through tender, as-built MIG 1 and 3 blocks of Kanipura, disposal of 112 MIG incomplete residential units through tender, as-built LIG-II block of Kanipura disposal through tender up to plinth level and approval was given to issue a joint tender for disposal of vacant land of LIG third construction site Kanipura through tender under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana AHP component. Approval was also given with modification in the re-appropriations in the items of the budget year 2022-23. Approval was given while discussing the proposals for increase in various items of Kartik Mela, 2022.

Extension of period of daily wage workers in various departments, extension of period of 26 temporary workers already employed for drainage line branch and Gaughat New

Jal Mantralay Phase III pump house, revival of Food Zone shops built on Dewas Road, approval for revised proposal for construction of commercial complex in place of Sudama grain market under ward no 28, the proposal of the service provider for the operation of the retail petrol pump by the UMC was also provided. The MiC resolved to rename the Maksi Road, Agar Road and Dewas Road industrial areas as Mahakal, Avantika and Kshipra Industrial Area, respectively.

