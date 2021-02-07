Ujjain: Budget will make self-reliant India a reality, says Prof Pandey

Ujjain: A discussion on Budget-2021 was organised at the School of Studies in Economics, Vikram University.

In the inaugural statement of the discussion, vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey described the Budget as a tool of making self-reliant India a reality. At the same time, he said that everyone should strive to achieve the goal of self-reliance at every level of the system, whether it is state governments, local administration, institutions like universities or ordinary people or families.

Dr SK Mishra, head of the department of economic studies presented all the dimensions of the budget in a concise and effective manner. After this, the chartered accountant laid emphasis on provisions of healthcare in the fiscal financial plan.

Experts spoke on budgetary provisions for National Education Policy-2020, women and child development, banking sector, agricultural self-sufficiency, small scale industries and GST. The speakers were: educationalist Varun Gupta, DWCD officer Abha Sharma, a young banker Kalyani Singh, Ateet Agrawal of Laghu Udyog Bharti, Rajesh Maheshwari GST expert and Prahlad Sisodiya.

Vinay Kumar, a student of the School of Economics, described the provisions related to employment, through a presentation. Professor Pradeep Prajapati, a renowned economist of Gujarat University praised the budget for its visionary approach in which the government has made special provisions for rural and urban areas.

Vikram University Teachers Association president Dr Kania Meda, Dr Virendra Chawre, Dr Nalin Singh, Dr Deepa Dwivedi, Jitesh Porwal and a huge number of teachers, research scholars and students were present.