Ujjain: Budget of Kartik Mela organising committees increased

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The traditional Kartik Mela (fair) is being organised by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on the banks of the holy Kshipra. For the smooth conduct of the fair and other arrangements, the meeting of the patrons and coordinators of the Kartik Mela central organising committee and other committees was held at the UMC headquarters on Saturday.

The budget of Kartik Mela organising committees has been increased. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav, leader of opposition and Central Committee co-convenor Ravi Rai, additional commissioner and deputy fair officer Aditya Nagar were also present. The mayor directed that show cause notices should be given to the nodal officers and secretaries of the committees absent in the meeting and their answers should be presented in the upcoming MiC meeting.

