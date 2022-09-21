Ujjain: Boycott withdrawn, Bar to resume work from today

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A decision of the Bar Association to abstain from judicial work for two days from Monday against the functioning of some judges of the district court was withdrawn on Tuesday following discussions between the bar and the bench.

Bar Association vice-president Nitin Joshi and secretary Prakash Choubey said that amid the protest State Bar Council members and the officers of the Association and the principal district and sessions judge RK Wani had a meeting.

The discussion ended after the district judge said that no such hindrance will arise in future. "As the issue has been sorted out amicably, the executive has decided that from tomorrow all the lawyers will resume judicial work," stated a release of the Bar Association.

