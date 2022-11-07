Ujjain: Boy gets crushed between bus and boundary wall, dies

e-Paper Get App
The happy occasion turned into one of mourning

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
Representative Photo |
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a painful incident, a 12-year-old boy, who had come to attend a marriage function in Ujjain with his parents died when he got crushed between a boundary wall and a bus on Saturday night in the Begumpura area.

The boy, Arish son of Mohammad Rasool, a native of Chhipabarod in the Baran district of Rajasthan, was rushed to the district hospital, but he could not be saved. The body was handed over to his family after a late-night post-mortem.

Arish, his mother Asma and father Mohammad Rasool had come to take part in Farhan Sheikh’s wedding in Begampura. As part of the wedding procession, they went from Ujjain to Shajapur on Saturday morning in a bus and returned to Begumpura at around 7.30 pm. The bus was parked in front of a boundary wall and when Arish crossed the front of the bus, it suddenly started moving and crushed him against the boundary wall and died.

The happy occasion turned into one of mourning. On hearing about the tragedy, the Mahakal police on the instruction of the senior officials swung into action and ensured that the post-mortem was held in the night itself and the body was then handed over to the family who left for Rajasthan immediately. The Mahakal police have registered a case against the driver of Imran Bus Service for negligent driving.

