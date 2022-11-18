Ujjain: Boundary wall, parking on Govardhan Sagar land removed

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After the removal of 35 encroachments from the purview of Govardhan Sagar, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s (UMC) JCB under the presence of police force and administrative officials turned towards VD Cloth Market on Friday. They broke the parking and boundary wall built on Govardhan Sagar land Illegal occupation included, but nothing is clear about the removal of 52 shops of VD Cloth Market.

As soon as the squad of Govardhan Sagar anti-encroachment team proceeded to demolish the illegal construction built behind Nirmal Sagar Talkies and State Bank of India, the family members of former corporator Azad Yadav refused to give way to the force. The road through which the staff wanted to go towards Govardhan Sagar is on the land of the Yadav family. The son and family of the former corporator took objection on this action.

28 shops and 7 houses were removed from the purview of Govardhan Sagar by the UMC, a couple of days ago. According to the survey there are about 92 illegal encroachments. These include 52 shops of VD Cloth Market. In the demarcation done to free Govardhan Sagar from illegal occupation, it was revealed that VD Cloth Market has the largest share in illegal occupation. In this, the 52 shops built at the back side are completely built on the land of Govardhan Sagar.

On Friday, the UMC removed the encroachment of the previously constructed parking on one side of the pond, breaking the boundary wall. After this, the encroachment will be removed from behind Nirmal Sagar Talkies, State Bank of India in the east on one side of the pond. 52 shops are also coming under the purview of Govardhan Sagar. These shops were allotted by the committee of Vikramaditya Cloth Market and along with business, the traders have also made residential buildings on the floor above the shop.

Somewhere there is a go-down. If the UMC follows the order of NGT, then these 52 shops and the land which is buried in VD Cloth Market will be freed.

UMC VERSION

“A campaign has been started to remove illegal encroachments from the land survey number 1281 of Govardhan Sagar. On Friday, district administration and UMC’s removal gang reached the VD Cloth Market. A campaign has been started to remove illegal encroachments around Govardhan Sagar located in Budhwariya in which 28 shops and 7 houses built in front of the Charitable Hospital were removed by the district administration and the UMC. On Friday, the wall of the parking lot of the VD Cloth Market and the wall behind the dispensary at Govardhan Sagar and the rough construction were removed through JCB.”