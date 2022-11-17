Ujjain: Admin gears up for yogasan, mallakhamb, competitions 

A preparatory meeting in view of the national games in progress in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Khelo India Youth Games-2023, a total of 27 sports events are to be organised in different districts of the State and it is proposed to organise a national competition of mallakhamb and yogasana from January 31 to February 11 in Ujjain.

A meeting related to preparations for mallakhamb and yogasana competition was organised on Thursday under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav. He reviewed preparations related to venue, hotel reservations, security and vehicle arrangements for the proposed events. He instructed to ensure all the preparations for the Khelo India Youth Games are completed.

The national competition of yogasana is proposed to be held from February 1 to 3 and that of mallakhamb from February 6 to10. The competitions are proposed by Madhav Seva Trust. Both these events are indoor games and 350 players of Mallakhamb and 320 players of Yogasana will be present along with their trainers and coaches. Boys and girls up to 18 years of age will be able to participate in the Khelo India Youth Games.

The accommodation of the players will be arranged by an agency. The agency is taking out tenders. The commissioner has asked to ensure the best arrangements for the players and said that apart from the agency, the administration will also provide necessary cooperation if required.

Commissioner directed that to introduce the players to Ujjain, they would also be taken on a tour of Ujjain. Necessary vehicles will be arranged by the RTO for this. He instructed collector Asheesh Singh to provide a way from the Begambagh side to take the players to the venue.

A medical team will also be present at the venue to check the health of the players. For the games to be conducted smoothly, committees will be formed at the district level under the guidance of the collector, such as the protocol committee, hospitality committee, housing committee, food committee, traffic committee, security committee, venue committee, inauguration committee, and medal ceremony committee. A publicity committee, invitation letter committee and medical service committee will be formed. The Commissioner instructed the collector to distribute work.

Inspector general of police Santosh Kumar Singh, DIG Anil Singh Kushwaha, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh, district sports officer OP Harod, Atul Bhardwaj, joint-director education Ravindra Singh, district education officer Anand Sharma and mallakhamb coach Mohan Dhakad were present.