Ujjain: ‘BJP worker has hijacked Covid hospital’

Ujjain: A WhatsApp message of the ‘shunted’ in-charge of Government Madhav Nagar Hospital (GMNH), Dr Sanjeev Kumrawat, created a stir in the local politics in Ujjain.

In the message, which got viral on Friday, he alleged that higher education minister and district Covid-19 in-charge, Mohan Yadav’s representative Abhay Vishwakarma, has highjacked the Government Madhav Nagar Hospital.

BJP and Vishwakarma promptly refuted the allegations, but Congress leaders pounced on to the opportunity demanding Vishwakarma be booked under NSA and sought Yadav’s resignation.

Dr Kumrawat took over as in-charge of the GMNH, a Covid hospital, over a month ago. Dr Kumarawat has been shunted out to Nagda recently for allegedly fomenting factionalism among the hospital’s staff. Another pretext for the move was that the collector was not satisfied with his way of functioning.

However, a WhatsApp chat ‘reportedly’ held between him and Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner-cum-hospital’s nodal officer Kshitij Singhal added another perspective to the whole matter. In this chat, Dr Kumrawat alleged, “As Abhay Vishwakarma has already hijacked the hospital, which is causing numerous inconveniences, so I should be relieved for Nagda.”

This message of Dr Kumrawat spread like fire in local circles. Dr Kumrawat had alleged that Abhay Vishwakarma, with the blessings of Yadav, minted thousands of rupees from the relatives of corona patients in the name of providing them oxygen beds in GMNH.

Abhay is a representative of Yadav in GMNH. He had recently erected many hoardings, welcome gates and sponsored large-sized advertisements in newspapers, favouring Yadav.

Congress party jumped into the ring and levelled many allegations besides raising various demands in the backdrop of this episode.

BJP workers selling beds for Rs 25K: Congress

City Congress Committee president Mahesh Soni alleged that the BJP is making a mockery of the human service. Its workers are selling oxygen beds for Rs 25K to 30K per bed and are even openly threatening the doctors, he added. He asked the administration to arrest Abhay Vishwakarma under NSA and demanded minister Mohan Yadav to tender his resignation.

PCC general secretary Sudarshan Goyal and Youth Congress leader Jitendra Parmar alleged that the person who sold the oxygen beds of GMNH should be declared a terrorist. In a memorandum addressed to the SP, they demanded a thorough probe of the entire episode

Parmar demands minister’s resignation

Congress MLA from Tarana Mahesh Parmar demanded that minister Yadav must step down as district Covid-19 in-charge. The administration should provide security to Dr Kumrawat, he added. Parmar asked the administration to scan the CCTV footage of the hospitals to verify the allegations of Dr Kumrawat. He asked the administration to take stringent action against the guilty.

PCC general secretary Ajeet Singh said that poor people had been dying in large number due to mismanagements and irregularities while the BJP workers under the patronage of minister Yadav were in selling hospital facilities.

BJP’s defence

BJP defended its leaders and strongly condemned the Congress leaders for politicising the episode. BJP demanded that the administration should launch an enquiry to expose the allegations levelled by Congress. Party’s city chief Vivek Joshi said, by levelling such allegations, Dr Sanjeev Kumrawat became an instrument in the hands of the Congress that has already lost political ground. Joshi claimed that all such allegations were baseless.

Supported token system to help needy: Vishwakarma

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav’s representative Abhay Vishwakarma termed the allegations made by Dr Kumrawat as false. Abhay said that he had supported the token system so that needy people can get treatment on priority. Abhay has complained to collector Asheesh Singh in this regard and demanded strict action against the culprits.