Ujjain: ‘BJP government hiding deaths, second wave of corona claimed more than 1 lakh lives in MP’

Ujjain: Ex-Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath here on Saturday accused the BJP government of hiding deaths due to Covid-19.

According to Nath, over a lakh people have died due to Covid-19 during the second wave of corona in the entire state.

The pyre burnings at the cremation ground has exposed the government which is trying to hide data. He also demanded ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of all those who died from Covid-19.

Interacting with the media at Circuit House, Nath also spoke effect of corona on the economy. He said that the condition of traders is deteriorating due to the continuous lockdown. They are facing financial hardships. This is also the situation of the working class. They have neither work nor bread. On the death of corona patient, the government is paying only Rs 1 lakh. This amount should be increased to Rs 5 lakh. Nath also raised questions over the vaccination programme of the government. He said that the central government has announced vaccination for people between the age of 18 and 45 years, but the eligible beneficiaries are moving from pillar to post for getting jabs. They are busy booking the slots day and night and the number does not come for many days. In such a situation, the youth are being deprived of the vaccine.

Nath termed BJP as Covid mafia and said that under the guise of Covid-19, BJP leaders are busy in earning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has tied up with vaccine companies and is selling vaccines outside the country. He is not putting the right situation about the vaccine in front of the public. It seems that there has been a lot of mess about the vaccine. Nath said that he did not take action on the accused of ‘Honey Trap’ because it would bring disrepute to the country.

Responding to a question, Nath advised the officials that the day after tomorrow also comes. The authorities should keep this in mind. They should not file a case against anyone be it the media or the leader without any concrete evidence. BJP turn officials into bonded labourers and the authorities should avoid such treatment, he added.

PAYS OBEISANCE TO MAHAKAL

Prior to it, Nath did shikhar darshan of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam. He also performed worship under the guidance of Pt Shailu Guru while standing on road. In the end of the worship he bowed down to pay his obeisance to the presiding deity. Mahakal temple has been closed for darshan due to Covid-19. Only daily worship is being done in the temple.

Calls on breaved kin

Later, Nath went to the residence of late Congress leader Sultan Shah Lala and expressed condolences. Nath also visited Sanjeev Singh Kulshrestha’s residence and expressed condolences. Kulshrestha also died some time ago due to Covid-19. He went to Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Noori Khan’s residence in Hariom Vihar. Noori Khan was arrested by the police on Monday on charges of violating Section 144 of Cr P C. Noori Khan was sent to jail under Section 151 of Cr P C. Noori refused to seek bail.