UJJAIN: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya slams Maharashtra government for denying use of state aircraft to Governor

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday slammed the Maharastra government over its decision of denying Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to use state aircraft for his visit to Dehradun on Thursday.

"Dignity is a must for any democracy to function. Governments come and go, but the kind of treatment Governor Koshyari is being subjected to by the Maharashtra government is unacceptable," Vijayvargiya told ANI. He added, "This way, the democratic system gets undermined. It is beyond my understanding who is running the government in Maharashtra. It appears Uddhav Thackeray is at the helm, but people say real power lies in Sharad Pawar's hands. This is a matter of discovery."

Koshyari was denied permission to avail of state flight services for his visit to Dehradun on February 11. Shiv Sena on Saturday defended the Maharashtra Government's d decision saying, "his tour to Dehradun was personal". Vijayvargiya attended BJP MLA training camp in the city on Saturday.