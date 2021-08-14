Ujjain: Bhasmarti took place on time, claims administration

Ujjain: Responding to the alleged delay in bhasmarti on Nagpanchami at Mahakal temple on Friday collector claimed that the bhasmarti took place at 4:20 am on August 13. He released CCTV footage to substantiate his claims. Ajay Pujari, the priest of the Mahakal temple, had alleged that the gates of the temple were closed from all sides to allow BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, his son Akash Vijayvargiya and MLA Ramesh Mendola to avail of the darshan. This delayed the bhasmarti by half an hour, he alleged. He also alleged that the cameras of the temple were turned off to manage the show. It took the local administration here over 11.5 hours to issue a clarification on the issue which has attracted wide coverage in national media. The episode occurred over 11 hours ago early on Friday and the PRO shared the official stand with media on behalf of the collector at 3:39 pm. He claimed that the CCTV footage of the mandir shows that the doors of the temple were opened at 3 am on August 13. The bhasmarti was held at 4:20 am. The administration released the video footage of the bhasmarti in the garbhgrah but has gone mum over the video of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya returning from the temple. The devotees are allowed an entry in the temple from 5 am, then how come and at whose behest the said VIPS were allowed inside the Mahakal Temple in the early hours. The video footage shows Ajay Pujari seeking the response of Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is preferring to remain silent. Faced with a volley of questions, Mendola is attempting to cover his face with a scarf. This video was taken from the top of Suryaveshwar Hanuman temple near Kotitirth Kund. If lower-level officials allowed Vijayvargiya to enter the temple, will the administration take action against them? said observer here.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 02:52 AM IST