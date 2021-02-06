Ujjain: Bank sealed for ‘denying’ PMSY loans to vendors

Ujjain: The Municipal Corporation sealed the HDFC bank’ branch located at Teliwada on Saturday for intentionally denying an advance loan of Rs 10,000 to street vendors under Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.

The municipal corporation officials told that on the basis of the complaints filed by the beneficiaries the bank was sealed as per the instruction of collector Asheesh Singh. The officials locked the bank and sealed it at 9 am.

Assistant municipal commissioner said that after the instruction of the collector the bank was sealed as it failed to achieve the target given by the administration to disburse the loan of Rs 10,000 to street vendors. HDFC Bank Manager Lokesh Pathak denied the allegation and alleged that the bank has accepted 10 application forms of the applicants on Saturday and a total 25 loan applications were already accepted.