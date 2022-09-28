Ujjain bags national tourism award, mayor receives prize

Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal receives the award during a function held in New Delhi on Tuesday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain has bagged the Swachh Paryatan Sthaan Award (west and central region) at the National Tourism Award. The first citizen of the city, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, received the award from the Union tourism and culture minister J Kishan Reddy in a programme organised in Delhi on Tuesday. State tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur was also present.

Ujjain city being a religious city is always visited by a large number of devotees almost every day. Ujjain has been famous from the point of view of tourism as well as better cleanliness arrangements at the major tourist places of the city.

Mahakaleshwar Temple, Harsiddhi, Kaal Bhairav, Ramghat, Mangalnath, Sandipani Ashram, Ram Janardan Temple, Bharthari Cave, Shani Temple at Triveni, Gadkalika Temple, Peer Matsyendranath Samadhi Sthal are the main religious and tourist places of the city. Special arrangements for cleanliness as well as beautification work have been done in these tourist places by Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

