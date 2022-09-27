UJJAIN STATE CABINET MEET: Govt to ensure resurrecting perennial form of river Kshipra

CM and his ministerial colleagues pay respect before the portrait of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cabinet, which was held for the first time in Ujjain under the chairmanship of Lord Mahakal on Tuesday, opened a box of announcements for the city. The Cabinet gave its nod in priciple for developing river lakefront to ensure resurrecting perennial form of Kshipra.

Home minister Narottam Mishra briefs media person about the decisions. |

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, about 17 of his cabinet colleagues besides CS Iqbal Singh Bains were present in the meeting organised at 'Samrat Vikramaditya Bhavan' for about an hour. Before the start of proceedings, CM, CS and others paid their respect before the portrait of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam.

Later, briefing the media persons, Cabinet's spokesperson Narottam Mishra said that the Mahakal Corridor will now be known as 'Mahakal Lok' as it symbolises presence of entire family of Lord Mahakal. He said that the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government had approved the project of expansion and beautifiction of Mahakaleshwar Temple premises with the expense of Rs 856 crore in 2017.

First ever State Cabinet meeting in progress in Ujjain on Tuesday. |

He claimed that tenders for the works were flaoted in 2018, but the project was kept on back burner in 2019 suring Kamal Nath's regime. However, the BJP government expedited the project in 2020. He said, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of project on October 11, which is completed while spending over Rs 350 crore. He emphasised that the next phases of the project will be accomplished as per their deadline.

Mishra said that the present strenght of Ujjain's police band will be increased from 11 policemen to 47 as the Cabinet sanctioned 36 new posts for this purpose. Likewise, the Cabinet also sanctioned a sum of Rs 80 crore for the expansion of Ujjain's Datana airstrip. He informed that present space of 1070 meter strip in 30 hectare land will be expanded. It will be increased up to 40 hectare and Rs 41 and 39 crore will be spent on land acquisition and development works, respectively, under first phase and later it would be converted into airport.

Responding to a long-time demand of Ujjaintes to make Mahakal City as "Pavitra Nagri", Mishra assured to consider it. He clarified that the things which the BJP government was doing for Ujjain were not 'show-off'.

OTHER DECISIONS OF THE CABINET

(1) The age limit of 'Mukhya Mantri Udyog Kranti Yojana' will be increased from 40 to 45 years and the crieria of educational qualification will be reduced from class 12 to class 8.

(2) 23 cluster tap water schemes were sanctioned under 'Mukhy Mantri Janjeevan Mission'. Through these schemes, filtered potable water will be supplied to 9197 villages of 22 districts at the cost of about Rs 17971 crore. 50 percent share each will be born by the State and Union government and the target will be achieved by 2024.

(3) 245 new posts will be created for the 'Kutumb Nyayalay'.

MISHRASPEAK

*In all 21 suspects of PFI have been taken into custody from across the State by the MP Police on Tuesday. Their laptops, computers and mobile phones were also seized and thorough interrogation was on. This action was taken on the basis of certain revelations made by the four arrested functionaries of PFI. NIA had picked three of them from Indore and one from Ujjain recently.

* Kamal Nath wont be able to sort out the present crisis of Congress government in Rajasthan as he was failed earlier to do so at Maharashtra and even in MP.