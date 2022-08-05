Ujjain: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; warm welcome for RPF bikers travelling from Sabarmati to New Delhi

Senior officials flag off the bikers’ rally being taken out by the RPF personnel, at the railway station premises, in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) bikers who had left Sabarmati for New Delhi with the message of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” were given a warm welcome on reaching Ujjain on Thursday. The bikers were welcomed with garland and showers of flowers. The RPF band performed patriotic songs along with dhol at the railway station premises.

These RPF rallies that started from different zones will reach New Delhi on August 11. The rally that reached Ujjain on Thursday consisted of bikers from Western Railway, Central Railway and Western Central Railway.

They had started their journey on August 1. The DGP and the IG of Railway saw off the bikers by showing them a green flag. The rally will reach Delhi on August 11 via Dahod, Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the bikers in New Delhi.

PF inspector Beniprasad Meena of Central Railway said that 40 riders will leave on 20 bikes from each zone. These rallies will travel across the country and gather in New Delhi. On their way, they will provide information to the people regarding Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The postal department employees take out an awareness rally in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

POSTAL EMPLOYEES TAKE OUT AWARENESS RALLY

The employees of Indian Postal Department, Ujjain took out a ‘prabhat pheri’ from Chhatri Chowk to Gopal Mandir via Mahakal Mandir and from there again to Chhatri Chowk to spread awareness for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,

Senior superintendent of post office SK Thackeray, assistant superintendent Dheeraj Malviya, sub-divisional inspector Manav Mitra, postmaster of Ujjain City post office Anil Sharma, public relations inspector posts Ravindra Sharma, Dhirendra Singh Rathore, Shantanu Shrivastava, Pawan Patidar, Iqbal Qureshi and other employees were present. The senior superintendent said that the National Flag is available for sale in every post office of Ujjain division for just Rs 25. The public is requested to make this campaign successful by hoisting the National Flag in their homes.