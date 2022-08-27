Ujjain: Auto drivers protest RTO’s checking campaign

The agitated drivers parked their auto-rickshaws besides the roads in protest against RTO’s checking in Ujjain on Friday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Annoyed by the checking of vehicles ferrying school students after the Unhel accident, the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Association stopped rickshaws on Friday.

They reached MLA Paras Jain’s house and staged a dharna. On Friday itself, police and RTO started checking the speed of school vehicles and many auto rickshaws and Magic vans were confiscated in the process. This made the rickshaw drivers angry. They expressed anger towards the RTO administration that it is troubling them in the name of investigation.

Now till the RTO gives them a clean chit, no child will be dropped from school or taken from there.

Nandkishore Solanki, president of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Association, said that they will not drive auto rickshaws until the RTO gives them the lean chit.