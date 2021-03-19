Ujjain: Army aspirants create ruckus as District hospital runs out of test kits

Ujjain: Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the city on Friday the public health facilities fell short of test kits. As soon as the hospital administration shared the informed with the youth who are aspiring to join army, they created ruckus in the hospital premises. The aspirants said that Covid-19 test report is mandatory to appear in the in recruitment test.

Congress MLA pacifies candidates

As soon as Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar came to know about the situation, he reached the hospital and pacified the candidates. Parmar said that aspirants for the army recruitment test were reaching district hospital and Madhav Nagar hospital for last 2 days but their Covid-19 tests were not being performed due to unavailability of Covid-19 test kits. Parmar took up the matter with the collector and civil surgeon and secured an arrangement of 150 test kits.

Parmar said that 150 test kits are not enough as 20 to 25 thousand youths are participating in the recruitment test conducted by the Indian Army. He criticized the state government and district administration for not making any arrangements for the aspirants. CMHO Mahavir Khandelwal and civil surgeon both misguiding the administration about the availability of Covid-19 test kits, Parmar added.