Ujjain: All schools to remain closed today in view of excessive rainfall

Even as the Kshipra river witnessed spate, vehicles were seen crossing the flowing water from Chhota Pull, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Looking at the orange alert sounded by the State Meteorological Department for Ujjain division till 8 am on Tuesday and going by the incessant rains during the past 24 hours, the district administration declared a holiday for all government, non-government and private schools for Tuesday.

Two inch rain was recorded in Ujjain City alone till 5 pm on Monday which took the season’s tally of rainfall to over 28 inch. Light to heavy rainfall along with strong winds continued to lash the city and adjoining areas. Floods were seen again in Kshipra throughout the day, but as the flow of water was low through the Chhota Pull, pedestrians and vehicle owners were seen moving through the flowing water.

The rain is pouring continuously in the district. The average rainfall of 30.9 mm was recorded in the district in the past 24 hours. It is raining all around the district. The district has received an average rainfall of 30.9 mm during the last 24 hours till Monday morning. The district has received an average rainfall of 784.2 mm so far this monsoon, while the average rainfall in the district was 736.5 mm during the same period last year.

During the last 24 hours, 17 mm of rain was recorded in Ujjain tehsil, 33 in Ghattia, 10 in Khachrod, 22 in Nagda, 6 in Barnagar, 40 in Mahidpur, 36 in Jharda, 48 in Tarana and 66 mm in Makdon tehsil. According to information received from the land records department, 777 mm of rain in Ujjain tehsil, 818 mm in Ghattia, 688 mm in Khachrod, 1043 mm in Nagda, 615 mm in Barnagar, 784 mm in Mahidpur, 758 mm in Jharda, 818 mm in Tarana and 757 mm rainfall has been recorded in Makdon tehsil so far. Last year, during the same period, Ujjain tehsil received 561 mm, 792 mm in Ghattia, 683 mm in Khachrod, 853 mm in Nagda, 651 mm in Barnagar, 866 mm in Mahidpur, 931 mm in Jharda and 555 mm in Tarana.

