Ujjain: Administration on lands freeing spree, records of other areas under scanner, claim sources

Ujjain: The local administration and the Municipal Corporation here had freed two hectares near the Harifatak overbridge on Friday.

More than 200 Gumtis, shops, factories and godowns were established on this government land worth Rs 100 crore. Guddu Kalim used rent out plot on this land. The administration razed the outlets on the land as the land in measurement turned out to be of the government.

In this area 80 bighas of land on the bank of the river has already been freed by the administration. The occupation of government land under the Harifatak Bridge started about 20 years ago. At that time there was Congress government in the state. Initially small gumtis were installed on the land. The then collector CP Arora and SP Mukesh Gupta had cleared the lands and back then a delegation of Muslim community had complained to the then Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. Subsequently the then chief minister had asked the collector to find a way out in this matter.

As there no way out, the occupation of the land kept increasing.

Sources claim that there is a buzz that the administration is also keen on the status of the land of Wazir Park Colony echoing. The administration is preparing to measure the land in the area, added sources.

Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:30 AM IST