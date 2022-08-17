Ujjain: 7-member Dahod-based burglars' gang busted

The recovered arms and other materials from the 7-member gang of Dahod-based burglars | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Seven buglers from Dahod, Gujarat were carrying out serial crimes in Ujjain. They would come to Ujjain in a Gujarat-registered car, commit the crime and escape. Their target was the colonies on the outskirts of the city, as police patrolling is less in these areas and most families live alone. Police have seized a car, six revolvers, one dagger, three knives, two swords and five mobiles from them.

The arrested accused include Bhils from Jeswada and Limkheda in Dahod. Their names are Vinod alias Binu Bhabor of Malwa Makodia Falia of Jeswara, Sunil alias Sonu Bhabor, Nagarsing Minama, Basant alias Bhiku Bahonia, Rajesh Bhabor of Abhalod Falia Hatila, Kamlesh alias Kammu Tadvi of Silagota Bhuska Falia Limkheda and Sanjay Machaar of Holi Falia. The accused are in the age group of 18 to 27 years and used to come by car (GJ 20N 4692) from Dahod in Gujarat to commit crime in Ujjain. They used to park their Maruti Eco car outside the colony before committing the burglary. They used to break the door using a tommy (iron instrument). Since there was no entry of them at the local level, the police did not get their clue.

ASP Akash Bhuria on Tuesday told a press conference that after the frequent incidents in the city, the cyber cell was asked to keep an eye on the mobiles of other states. The numbers of the accused were being traced repeatedly in the city and it was noted that their mobile locations were in the colonies where the crime took place. Thus as soon as the location of the accused’s mobile was found near the planetarium, the team of three police stations Nanakheda, Neelganga and Chimanganj laid siege from three sides and caught the accused from the Ujjain Engineering College parking lot. The accused used to carry revolvers, swords, knives and daggers with them. These people used to steal only cash, gold and silver jewellery and valuables and sold it in the markets of Gujarat. That’s why it was hard to find their clue in Ujjain. They have been taken on remand and are being interrogated, the ASP said.