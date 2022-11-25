Ujjain: 2-year-old boy playfully starts e-rickshaw, gets killed as it overturns

Representative Image | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 2-year-old child lost his life in a painful accident at Bapu Nagar of the Chimanganj Mandi police station area here on Thursday afternoon.

The 2-year-old son of Karan Pal, Sarthak was playing in front of the house. A e-auto-rickshaw was parked outside the house wit the keys in place. Sarthak manged to turn the keys and the autorickshaw gianed monentum and turned turtle crushing the boy After the accident which occurred at around 12.30 noon, the relatives took Sarthak out from under the rickshaw and brought him to the District Hospital, where he died from his injures.

When the relatives started taking the body home without a post-mortem (PM), the hospital administration informed the police station. After this, the police reached the spot and asked the family members to get the post mortem done but they were not ready to get it done. Thus the police handed over the body after making a panchnama. After the incident, there was mourning in Bapu Nagar.