Ujjain: 2 notorious criminals nabbed after encounter

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested notorious miscreant Anmol Gurjar and his associate Faizaan, residents of Danchha Bhavan, after a brief encounter with him here late on Wednesday.

He had fired on the Madhav Nagar TI Manish Lodha last night. In cross-firing, the police shot Anmol Gurjar in the leg and it is feared that he has lost his leg. Police produced Faizaan in court and took him on remand for a day.

About three years ago, his elder brother Raunak Gurjar had fired at the then SP Sachin Atulkar. Raunak’s leg was also damaged due to bullet injuries in that encounter.

Raunak too is reported to be in police custody, although it has not been officially confirmed.

According to the police, Anmol Gurjar and his accomplice, Faizan were robbing people near the Vikram Nagar overbridge. When the Madhav Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha got the information, he reached the spot. Seeing the police approaching, Anmol Gurjar opened fire with a pistol. The bullet hit the front glass of the jeep and TI Manish Lodha narrowly escaped. He was sitting next to the driver in the front seat. He was hit on the head by the splintered glass and started bleeding. Seeing this, the police also retaliated and Anmol tried to flee.

Anmol was injured after being shot in the leg and fell to the ground. The police first nabbed him and later Faizan. Anmol was brought to the District Hospital for treatment. On receiving information about the encounter, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla and senior officers first reached the spot and later at the hospital. On Thursday, the police presented Anmol’s partner Faizan in court and demanded a remand. The court handed over Faizan to the Madhav Nagar police on a one-day remand. He has to be interrogated by the police in connection with the theft at Havells electronic showroom located in Vidya Nagar. An accomplice of Faizan has already been caught in this case.

According to the information Anmol Gurjar is a habitual crook of the Danchha Bhavan area. Last month, he had beaten up many people while collecting donations for Dussehra festival. In this case, the police had arrested Raunak Gurjar earlier, while Anmol was absconding. Anmol is being treated at the District Hospital in police custody. On recovery, the police will present him in court for remand. He would be questioned about the pistol and its seller as well as his location of hiding during the time he was absconding. It is expected that the police will soon give offical information about Raunak.

Read Also Ujjain: University holds special exam for widow of jawan martyred in Kashmir