Ujjain: 1st sawari of Mahakal to be taken out today

Ujjain: The 1st sawari of Mahakal during Shravan month will be taken out on Monday. Amid Covid-19 pandemic, the administration was busy preparing for the ride till late in the evening.

Its for the 2nd year in a row, when the sawari will be taken out on curtailed route and without the participation of devotees.

Due to Covid, the route for the ride has been shortened, the route has been fully barricaded and participation of people has been banned.

The incessant rains for over 2 days has also cast it shadow over the preparations of the swari. A carpet laid down from Harsiddi Square to Narsingh Ghat got soiled due to the rain. The preparations: to decorate this route with rangoli and for the fireworks were also hit due to the rain. Only if the weather permits will the rangoli be made on Monday.

The squares and crossroads on the sawari route have been closed for common people. The ride from Mahakal temple will start at exactly 4 pm. It will go to Ramghat via Mahakal Square, Bada Ganesh Mandir, Harsiddhi Mandir Square, Nrisinghghat Square, Siddhashram. After worshiping the palanquin and Baba Mahakal, the ride will return to Mahakal temple via Ramanujkot, Harsiddhi Pal, in front of Harsiddhi temple.