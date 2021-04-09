Ujjain: 11-day Atirudra Mahamratyunja Anushthan begins at Mahakal temple to eradicate Covid

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to get rid of dreaded coronavirus, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) began an 11-day Atirudra Mahamratyunja Anushthan in Mahakal temple premises here from Friday.

MTMC administrator Narendra Suryavanshi said objective is to eradicate Covid-19. According to priest Pradeep Pujari, 75 priests will chant Vedic hymns during the abhishekatmak anushthan everyday between 8 am to 2 pm. The event began at 8 am at the Nandi Grah under the guidance of Pandit Ghanshyam Pujari.