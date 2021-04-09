Indore

Ujjain: 11-day Atirudra Mahamratyunja Anushthan begins at Mahakal temple to eradicate Covid

According to priest Pradeep Pujari, 75 priests will chant Vedic hymns during abhishekatmak anushthan everyday between 8 am to 2 pm.

It began with worship of Lord Mahakal in Ujjain on Friday
Priests chanting hymns in Nandi Grah at Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Friday
Priests chanting hymns in Nandi Grah at Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Friday
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to get rid of dreaded coronavirus, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) began an 11-day Atirudra Mahamratyunja Anushthan in Mahakal temple premises here from Friday.

MTMC administrator Narendra Suryavanshi said objective is to eradicate Covid-19. According to priest Pradeep Pujari, 75 priests will chant Vedic hymns during the abhishekatmak anushthan everyday between 8 am to 2 pm. The event began at 8 am at the Nandi Grah under the guidance of Pandit Ghanshyam Pujari.

