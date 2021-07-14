UGC seeks varsities support to cheer up Indian athletes in Olympics

Indore: University Grants Commission has sought support of universities and colleges in the country to cheer the Indian athletes in Olympics due in Tokyo from July 23.

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said that the higher education regulator solicit the VCs' support to run the quiz on web platforms of their university and affiliated colleges / institutions so that more Indians will cheer our athletes in the Olympics and people get to know the vibrant sporting culture of India.

The UGC stated that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Indian Olympic Association is jointly planning a series of activities for engaging people of all age groups in an interactive manner which include an Olympic Quiz named as "Road to Tokyo 2020" with rewards for the winners.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been scheduled from July 23 to September 5, at Tokyo. This quiz will be based on the past and current Olympics and athletes wherein questions will be asked with multiple options.

The UGC stated that universities and colleges can register as a partner and use the readymade platform to run the quiz under the banner of UGC.