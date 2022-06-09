Udaygarh: Zero nomination for the post of panchs in MLA Rawat's native village

Udaygarh (Madhya Pradesh): A strange situation has arisen in MLA Sulochana Rawat’s native village Kanakakad Gram Panchayat that falls under Udaygarh janpad panchayat of Alirajpur district as none of the candidates from 13 out of total 14 wards in the village filed their nominations for the post of panch.

Just one candidate has filed his nomination for the sarpanch post and as no objection was raised by anyone and the form was found correct during scrutiny he would be declared elected unopposed.

So this gram panchayat will have just the sarpanch but no panchs.

Janpad CEO and assistant returning officer Pawan Kumar Shah said that they are facing a similar situation at Kundalvasa Gram Panchayat, Sagota Gram Panchayat, Kaluwat Gram Panchayat, Daderwasa Gram Panchayat and Bayda Gram Panchayat. In Kundalvasa Gram Panchayat, there are 15 wards, but not a single nomination paper was submitted for Panch from there. Similarly, in Sagota Gram Panchayat there are 20 wards and no one submitted papers for the Panch post. In Kaluwat, Daderwasa and Bayda Gram Panchayats, only one application was received for the post of Panch.

Women outnumber male counterparts

Naib tehsildar and returning officer Vandana Chauhan informed that 241 nominations have been submitted for the post of sarpanch in 40 gram panchayats of the janpad area. In Udaygarh janpad, as many 20 panchayats are reserved for women and as many 141 female candidates filed their nominations compared to 100 male candidates who filed their nominations for 20 sarpanch posts. The situation will be clear after June 10 only.

305 panch posts will remain vacant

In 634 wards of 40 panchayats in Udaygarh tehsil, as many as 147 women and 192 filed their nominations for the coveted post of panch leaving the remaining 305 wards vacant. After verification, 10 nomination forms were rejected. With this, 329 candidates are now eligible to contest the election. With 634 wards in 40 panchayats falling under the Udaygarh tehsil

11 candidates for sarpanch post at Udaygarh, Sagota

A maximum of 11 candidates each for Udaygarh and Sagota gram panchayat filed their nominations for the post of sarpanch. It is almost certain that panchs in ward numbers 01, 08, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, and 19 will be elected unopposed in the Udaygarh gram panchayat as only one candidate had filed his papers for each of these wards and their nomination papers were found correct during scrutiny. Whereas a maximum of five candidates each from Ward No 9 and 10 filed their nominations.

50 candidates in race for 11 wards in Udaygarh

In Udaygarh janpad panchayat, there are a total of 11 wards and as many as 50 candidates filed their nominations. Out of 11, six wards here are reserved for women candidates and as many as 23 women candidates filed their nominations, while 27 male candidates submitted their papers for the remaining five wards here.

