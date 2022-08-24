Udaigarh Infant Death: 16 years' wait for child comes to nought in 15 days

Udaigarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-days-old infant was killed after a leopard entered the house by accident here in Chhoti Jhiri village near Udaygarh Sub Range of Jobat forest range under Alirajpur district on Monday late night. A distraught grandfather Nahar Singh said that the couple had to wait for 16 long years for their child and now it has died in such an unfortunate manner.

As per reports, a stray leopard accidentally entered a house where fifteen-day-old Rudraksha was sleeping, while attacking the hen. The incident took place on August 22 midnight.

According to the family, the leopard jumped over the boy causing severe injuries. The parents panicked at the sudden appearance of the leopard but somehow were able to divert the leopard away from the house after 15 minutes of face-off.

The injured father Than Singh and mother Pipli Bai and the child were taken to Community Health Centres for medical treatment where the child succumbed to injuries. The couple was referred to the district hospital for further medical treatment.

This is the second human causality due to a leopard attack reported from the village in less than two weeks. Following the incident, the police and forest department teams swung into action to catch the wild animal. Villagers are now living in fear of leopard attacks.

On being informed, DFO Mayank Gurjar, SDO Mangalsingh Chauhan, Range Officer Ritika Yadav, Udaygarh police station in-charge PS Damor along with administrative team reached the scene. Following the frequent leopard attacks, the forest department tried to trap the big cat in a cage. Officials of the forest department said that the search was on to track down the leopard to avert more attacks. Efforts are still on to find the wild cat.

