Udaigarh: Former BEO arrested in Rs 16 cr embezzlement case

Udaigarh (Madhya Pradesh): Former block education officer (BEO) Dr Suraj Singh, one of the key accused of Rs 16 crore embezzlement case in the tribal welfare department between 2011 and 2017, has been arrested by Udaigarh police, Alirajpur from Ujjain.

There are 14 accused in the embezzlement case against whom an FIR was registered about two years ago in the Udaigarh police station.

Total eight accused have been arrested by the police so far, of whom one has died during. Six accused are still absconding.

The Jobat Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of the absconding accused. Udaigarh police claim that efforts are on and remaining absconding accused will also be nabbed soon.

Alirajpur SP Manoj Singh informed that the team from Udaigarh police station under direction of PS Damor nabbed accused Suraj Singh from Rajnandini complex of Nanakheda area in Ujjain. Suraj Singh had embezzled the government amount of Rs 2,36,76,809 as Udaigarh Block Education Officer.

Earlier on July 16, 2020, Alirajpur district tribal welfare department assistant commissioner had lodged a police complaint against school education department accountant Rituraj Singh Solanki under Sections 409 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other sections of Indian Penal Code.

Police investigation revealed that through net banking and cheques, Solanki transferred a huge sum from the government account to his State Bank of India Jobat branch account and Bank of Baroda Udaigarh branch account.

Apart from this, funds were transacted in accounts of department employees and certain unauthorised people. The evidence pointed at withdrawal and embezzlement of Rs 5,81,44,052 by Solanki. Rituraj who was arrested two months back is in jail. Seven more BEOs who were posted here between 2011 to 2017 were made accused in the case

Investigation officer Damor said embezzlement of Rs 1,05,99,520 by the then BEO Dungarsingh Solanki, Rs 2,51,40,510 by Bhola Prasad Patel, Rs 59,26,564 by NawalsinghRawat, Rs 40,48,786 by ParamanandDhakad, Rs 36,79,627 by MadhulalParmar, Rs 33,49,000 by RamkishoreTomar, Rs 23,28,239 by Naveen Shrivastava, and Rs 23,67,6809 by Dr Suraj Singh have been revealed.

Besides eight BEOs, other employees including accountant, assistant grade II, and the centre head who were posted here between 2011 and 2017 have also been made accused in the case. Narasingh Bhuria, officer incharge of sub treasury Jobat has also been made accused in the case on the basis of evidence.