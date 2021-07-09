Alirajpur: Fake Rs 200 notes spent in haat bazaar in Udaigarh, woman mango seller duped

Udaigarh (Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh): On Friday, between 12 noon to 1 pm, three children aged between 12 to 15 years gave fake Rs 200 notes to Kasturibai, a resident of Dekalkuan village, who was selling mangoes on roadside along Jobat Marg.

Each one of the three gave her Rs 200 note, bought mangoes for Rs 50 per kg and took Rs 150 back from her. In all, she received 3 fakes notes of Rs 200 denomination each from them.

After some time, after another customer gave Rs 500 note to Kasturibai, she gave the note received from the children to the customer. The customer looked at it and returned. It was then Kasturibai came to know that currency note was fake.

After being duped, the woman searched for children but they were nowhere to be found. The woman showed the remaining notes to nearby shopkeeper Himesh Deepak Bhavsar and others and they told her that the notes were fake.