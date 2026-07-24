UCC To Provide Equal Rights, Equal Justice To All Citizens, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aims to provide equal rights and equal justice to all citizens, describing it as a major step towards strengthening social harmony, equality and justice in line with the spirit of the Constitution.

Addressing reporters in Indore, Chief Minister Yadav said the state government is committed to protecting the interests of every section of society and ensuring equal opportunities for all. He said the government undertook extensive public consultations before introducing the UCC Bill in the State Assembly.

"We reached out to more than 3.5 crore people across the state and received around 10 lakh suggestions. The legislation has been drafted after taking public opinion into account and is aimed at ensuring equal rights for every citizen," he said.

The Chief Minister said the UCC would bring matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, succession and inheritance under a common legal framework applicable to all citizens, irrespective of religion.

"The law will apply equally to Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Parsis and all other communities. It is a step towards ensuring equality before law and protecting the rights of every citizen," he said.

Chief Minister Yadav linked the legislation to the vision of the country's freedom fighters and credited the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for pursuing long-pending reforms.

"I congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh on the passage of the UCC Bill. Revolutionaries such as Chandrashekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh dreamt of an India where every citizen would enjoy equal opportunities and live under one common law," he said.

Religious and social organisations express gratitude to CM

Representatives of various religious communities, along with office-bearers and members of several social organisations, welcomed Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Thursday morning and congratulated him on the passage of the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the State Assembly.

Expressing his gratitude for their support, the Chief Minister said the trust and cooperation shown by different sections of society would further strengthen the state's inclusive development and social harmony.