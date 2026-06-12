Tyre Burst Triggers Chaos On Patel Bridge; Indore Municipal Corporation Tanker Hits Several Vehicles | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was narrowly averted on Patel Bridge on Thursday afternoon after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) water tanker went out of control following a tyre burst, ramming into multiple vehicles and injuring around six people.

According to police, the IMC tanker, carrying nearly 20,000 litres of water, was heading from Chhoti Gwaltoli towards Jawahar Marg via Patel Bridge. Around 2:30 pm, one of the tanker's middle-rear tyres suddenly burst. The sudden blowout caused the massive vehicle to lose balance, sparking panic as pedestrians and commuters scrambled for safety.

The speeding tanker ploughed into several parked and moving vehicles before mounting the footpath and crashing into the bridge railing. Onlookers said that if the railing had not stopped the tanker, it could have plunged off the bridge onto the busy market street below, where shops are located and public movement is constant.

Angered by the accident, a crowd vandalised the tanker before police could seize it. Traffic congestion occurred on both sides of the bridge following the incident. Police restored the traffic flow after removing the wreckage.

ACP Vinod Dixit said that the out-of-control tanker crashed into cars belonging to businessmen and motorcycles belonging to labourers that were parked near the footpath. Three cars, three motorcycles and a wooden cart were severely damaged.

Central Kotwali police station in-charge Ravindra Parashar said, "Two people sustained injuries and were identified as Tinku Chauhan and Vikash Verma. The driver fled the scene, but we have identified him as Mahesh after contacting the tanker owner."

Fitness of tanker expired in February

According to RTO officials, the fitness certificate of the Indore Municipal Corporation-engaged water tanker (MP 09 HH 7234) involved in the accident had already expired in February, 2026. Still, it was running on the road, leading to the accident.

Cabbie Trapped Inside Car

Vikash Sharma, a taxi driver caught in the pile-up, recounted his experience to the media. "I was sitting inside my car on the bridge after dropping off a customer.

There were about seven or eight vehicles parked in front of me and a few behind me. Suddenly, the speeding tanker started smashing into the vehicles from behind one by one, eventually crushing my car. Because I was wearing a seatbelt, I got trapped inside the mangled vehicle and sustained internal injuries before being rescued."

Earlier, Similar Accident Claimed Lives

On Sep 15, 2025, an out-of-control truck, driven by an intoxicated driver, ran over pedestrians, rammed into several vehicles, killing three people and injuring over two dozen.