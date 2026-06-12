Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Bungalow After AC Compressor Blasts; Family Of Five Escapes Unhurt In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just two weeks after a tragic AC blast in Delhi claimed the life of a retired IAS officer, a similar horrifying incident occurred in a posh colony here under the Kanadiya police station limits on Thursday afternoon.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported after the construction businessman’s family of five had escaped the house at the time, after a window AC compressor exploded, engulfing a bedroom in flames.

According to the fire brigade, they received the alert at around 12:00 pm at the Regency Dreams residency bungalow belonging to construction businessman Ritesh Dubey.

The blast occurred in the first-floor bedroom where Dubey's daughter, Alisha, was fast asleep. The family was startled by a loud explosion.

Ritesh said, "My wife, daughter, son, and mother were present in the house when the blast occurred. We rushed to Alisha’s room and found it filled with dense smoke. We managed to wake her up and pull her out safely just in time. We tried to extinguish it with water, but the flames erupted too quickly. The AC was around five years old."

The fire spread rapidly, completely gutting the bed, wardrobes, clothes, and other valuables in the room. The neighbours came to the rescue, using water pipes to douse the flames before the fire brigade arrived.

Upon receiving the alert, two fire tenders led by ASI Shobharam Malviya rushed to the spot. The firefighters managed to control the blaze using nearly 8,000 litres of water.

"One room was completely gutted, and the flames had reached the door of an adjacent room before we contained it. Fortunately, no casualties were reported," said ASI Malviya.

While initial assessments suggest a voltage fluctuation might have triggered the blast, officials stated that the exact cause remains under investigation.