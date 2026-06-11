Two Dilapidated Buildings Demolished By Indore Municipal Corporation | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) continued its crackdown on dilapidated and hazardous structures ahead of the monsoon season, demolishing two unsafe buildings in Zone 3 on Thursday.

Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal said that the drive is being carried out to identify and remove dilapidated buildings across the city to prevent accidents during the rainy season.

Building Officer Pallavi Pal said that during a recent inspection, a G+3 building located at 46/1 in Snehlataganj and owned by Satish Nigam was found to be in an extremely dilapidated condition, posing a significant threat to public safety.

Another structure belonging to Dinesh Kushwaha in the Kachhi Mohalla area was also declared unsafe due to its deteriorated condition and the risk of structural failure.

After issuing the required notices under the prescribed legal procedure, municipal teams carried out removal operations at both locations.

The demolition drive was conducted in the presence of Pallavi Pal, building inspectors, removal assistant Bablu Kalyane and other civic officials.